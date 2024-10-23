86°
Highway reopens between Lutcher and Paulina after two dump trucks crashed; three transported

By: Adam Burruss

LUTCHER - LA 3125 between LA 642 and LA 3193 has reopened after two dump trucks crashed in Paulina and caused the road to be shut down briefly, according to the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office.

The crash took place at LA 3125 and Miko Road in Paulina. Two patients were transported by ambulance and one was transported via AirMed.

Emergency officials did not give specific information about the conditions of the patients.

