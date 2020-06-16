90°
Highland Rd. closed at I-10 overpass starting Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE- Highland Road will be closed underneath the I-10 overpass beginning Tuesday night.
Highland Rd. will be closed from 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 through 5 a.m. Thursday, June 18.
The closure is necessary to move a crane off the site.
Throughout this closure, all interstate ramps at Highland Rd. will be open.
For detour routes, commuters can take I-10 westbound to Siegen Ln. and I-10 eastbound to LA 73.
