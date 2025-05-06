75°
Highland Park Drive house catches fire, ruled total loss Tuesday afternoon; BRFD looking for cause
BATON ROUGE — A Highland Park Drive house was ruled a total loss after a fire broke out in its attic Tuesday afternoon.
When firefighters responded to the Highland Park Drive home just off Highland Road around 3:13 p.m., smoke poured from underneath the carport. The fire, which was contained to the attic and a small storage room off the carport, was extinguished by 4 p.m., officials said.
The home's sole occupant was not home, but the house suffered extensive smoke and water damage.
Investigators said that they are working to determine what caused the fire, but neighbors reported hearing a loud clap of thunder just before the fire began.
