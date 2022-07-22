80°
High water temporarily shuts down entrance to Southern University
BATON ROUGE - Street flooding caused the entrance to Southern University on Harding Boulevard to shut down.
The university temporarily redirected visitor traffic to Swan Streets, where it was directed through the F.G. Clark Activity Center back to Harding Boulevard.
