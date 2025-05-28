High schoolers earn while they learn with mayor's office program pairing them with local companies

BATON ROUGE — More than 300 students across the Baton Rouge area were paired with local companies Wednesday to work a paid summer job.

The jobs are part of the mayor-president's Youth Workforce Experience, which matches the students with more than 70 companies. The program announced where students would work for the next eight weeks at Match Day on Baton Rouge Community College's campus.

The high school students and recent graduates receive $3,500 for the entire summer, during which they will work 30 to 40 hours each week.

"Our young people also have the opportunity, thanks to BRCC and East Baton Rouge parish school system, to earn those required industry-based certifications and they'll get the work experience,” Chief Service Officer Yolanda Burnette-Lankford said.

The mayor's office says the students will acquire essential professional skills, explore career pathways and earn while learning.

Entergy also paid $10,000 to Big Brother Baton Rouge to help fund the program.