84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

High school student brought loaded gun aboard school bus Wednesday morning

1 hour 46 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, October 06 2021 Oct 6, 2021 October 06, 2021 11:51 AM October 06, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A high school student is facing criminal charges after he brought a loaded gun aboard an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said the gun was found in the backpack of a 9th grade student at Glen Oaks High School during a random bag search. The 14-year-old reportedly left the bag containing the firearm on the bus.

The teen is charged with illegally carrying of a firearm on a school property and violating a firearm free zone.

Trending News

No threats had been reported to the school, the sheriff's office said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days