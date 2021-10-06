High school student brought loaded gun aboard school bus Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A high school student is facing criminal charges after he brought a loaded gun aboard an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said the gun was found in the backpack of a 9th grade student at Glen Oaks High School during a random bag search. The 14-year-old reportedly left the bag containing the firearm on the bus.

The teen is charged with illegally carrying of a firearm on a school property and violating a firearm free zone.

No threats had been reported to the school, the sheriff's office said.