84°
Latest Weather Blog
High school student brought loaded gun aboard school bus Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A high school student is facing criminal charges after he brought a loaded gun aboard an East Baton Rouge school bus on Wednesday.
The sheriff's office said the gun was found in the backpack of a 9th grade student at Glen Oaks High School during a random bag search. The 14-year-old reportedly left the bag containing the firearm on the bus.
The teen is charged with illegally carrying of a firearm on a school property and violating a firearm free zone.
Trending News
No threats had been reported to the school, the sheriff's office said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Burbank subdivision expansion
-
Interview: Dr. Lauren Tillery of BR General on breast cancer awareness
-
Interview: Tracey, a breast cancer survivor, says hearing about breast cancer awareness...
-
News 2 Geaux: LSU & BRPD address contraflow problems
-
Interview: Dr. Candace Moore of Baton Rouge General on breast cancer awareness