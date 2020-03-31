High school senior takes creative graduation photos amid pandemic

BATON ROUGE - It's high school graduation photos with a twist.

A moment captured in time shows Jada Nelson's own special way of documenting her journey as a high school senior amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

"My mom put up the caution tape. I put on the stuff. I put on the glasses and the gloves, and I had the Clorox wipes in my hand, just trying to show that that's what we had to do. We had to have Clorox Wipes, Lysol, and gloves to basically make it through this process," said Jada.

Jada is set to graduate from Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School in May.

She says her mom, Nakia Nelson, came up with the idea during the school shut down as she tried to find ways to take their minds off the pandemic.

"We did other pictures in the photoshoot that were serious, but we kind of wanted to do something to commemorate what's going on," said Nakia.

It's social distancing, sanitizing, and protective gear, all in one photo that they hope to one day pass down through generations.

"Later on, this is going to be in our history books, and this will be something for her to look back on and for her children and grandchildren. She'll be able to say well I actually was apart of that, see."

With many high school seniors not able to walk across the stage this year because of the spread of the novel Coronavirus, Jada hopes that these pictures will remind her peers to stay strong through these uncertain times.

"Other people have been through hard horrific times, so we can say we've made it through. Class of 2020 is really strong and we can say that we had to overcome," said Jada.