High School football Scores - Week 2

1 hour 32 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, September 08 2023 Sep 8, 2023 September 08, 2023 11:42 PM September 08, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

High School Football Scores from Week 2 

Abbeville 20, Central Catholic 7

Abramson 27, Collegiate Baton Rouge 14

Acadiana 35, Sulphur 7

Airline 48, Union Parish 44

Arcadia 32, Delhi 20

B.T. Washington 52, Bolton 6

Baton Rouge Episcopal 34, St. Thomas Aquinas 23

Beekman 60, Tensas 6

Brother Martin 23, Saint Paul's 10

Bunkie 26, Patterson 0

Caldwell Parish 46, Winnfield 19

Carencro 60, Barbe 14

Carroll def. Green Oaks, forfeit

Central - B.R. 41, West Feliciana 9

Chalmette 24, Lakeshore 22

Covenant Christian Academy 27, Houma Christian 20

D'Arbonne Woods 32, Drew Central, Ark. 30

Dutchtown 6, Ponchatoula 0

East Beauregard 48, Pickering 6

East Feliciana 40, East Iberville 12

Easton 49, Baton Rouge Catholic 26

Elton 35, Lena Northwood 6

Franklin 24, M.L. King Charter 6

Franklin Parish 59, St. Frederick Catholic 31

Glenbrook 28, Bossier 6

Grant 58, Block 12

Hamilton Christian Academy 26, Highland Baptist 6

Hammond 33, Riverdale 14

Haughton 43, LaGrange 22

Holy Savior Menard 16, Pineville 7

Homer 26, Minden 20

Istrouma 33, Belaire 13

Jeanerette 24, Morgan City 7

Jena 22, Leesville 20

Kentwood 25, Sumner 12

Lafayette 35, Comeaux 14

Lafayette Christian Academy 49, Woodlawn (BR) 14

Lakeside 41, Ringgold 16

Lakeview 60, Montgomery 36

Liberty Magnet 7, Pointe Coupee Catholic 6

Livonia 28, Pine Prairie 0

Loreauville 13, DeQuincy 0

Many 34, DeRidder 13

McDonogh #35 32, South Terrebonne 14

NDHS 27, St. Martinville 7

Neville 19, Ouachita Parish 15

New Iberia Catholic 14, Parkview Baptist 10

Newman 33, Riverside Academy 7

Newton County Academy, Miss. 56, Ben's Ford 14

North Webster 49, North Caddo 16

Northside 36, Washington-Marion 6

Oakdale 22, Oberlin 0

Ouachita Christian 28, Oak Grove 7

Peabody 32, Ferriday 22

Pearl River 44, East Jefferson 14

Plaquemine 32, McKinley 22

Richwood 46, Rayville 14

Rummel 20, University (Lab) 17

Ruston 35, Jesuit 7

Salmen 10, Northshore 3

Sam Houston 41, New Iberia 7

Slaughter 33, Varnado 14

Southside 49, Cecilia 46

Springfield 48, Ascension Christian School 7

St. Augustine 40, Landry/Walker 0

St. Charles Catholic 16, Lutcher 14

St. James 61, West St. John 0

St. Michael 38, Brusly 12

St. Thomas More 49, Alexandria 21

Teurlings Catholic 45, Avoyelles 14

Thibodaux 31, South Lafourche 21

Tioga 34, Breaux Bridge 28

Vermilion Catholic 30, Ascension Episcopal 28

Vidalia 14, Cedar Creek 12

Vinton 26, Merryville 8

Walker 47, Fontainebleau 6

West Monroe 34, East Ascension 20

West Ouachita 44, Jonesboro-Hodge 12

Westgate 43, Lake Charles College Prep 7

Westlake 55, Welsh 27

Wossman 12, Shreveport Northwood 7

