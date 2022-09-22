High school announces new student schedule as construction continues on campus

BATON ROUGE - After a plumbing problem forced Scotlandville High School to close for most of last week, school officials announced a new rotating schedule for students that will allow crews to more effectively fix the damage.

Read the statement from East Baton Rouge Schools here:

As construction continues to the E Building of Scotlandville High School after plumbing issues, school leaders have enacted a contingency plan to allow for additional classroom space until construction is completed.

Beginning Thursday, September 22, 2022, students will rotate shifts between in-person and virtual learning in two-day increments for all grade levels and a three-day increment for seniors. September 22 - 23, 2022, all freshmen will receive asynchronous learning, and sophomores, juniors, and seniors will report to campus.

September 26 - 27, 2022, all sophomores will receive asynchronous learning. Freshmen, juniors, and seniors will report to campus. September 28 - 29, 2022, all juniors will receive asynchronous learning. Freshmen, sophomores, and seniors will report to campus. September 30 and October 3 - 4, 2022, all seniors will receive asynchronous learning. Freshmen, sophomores, and juniors will report to campus. Community-based students (ESS) will report to campus on all days.

This plan will alleviate anywhere from 150 - 250 students being on campus daily, allowing for adequate space to effectively deliver instruction in the absence of utilizing the E Building. Parents were notified of this plan earlier today in order to prepare accordingly.