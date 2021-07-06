77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
High-ranking state official on leave amid investigation

58 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, July 06 2021 Jul 6, 2021 July 06, 2021 2:59 PM July 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The executive director of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners was placed on administrative leave amid an internal investigation. 

An attorney for the board said Fabian P. Blache III will remain on leave until that investigation is complete. A special board meeting was held Tuesday where it discussed a Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint. 

No other details surrounding the allegations were immediately available. 

