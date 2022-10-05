68°
High-ranking Ascension Parish deputy demoted after DWI arrest

11 hours 5 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, October 04 2022 Oct 4, 2022 October 04, 2022 1:01 PM October 04, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - A high-ranking sheriff's deputy was suspended after a state trooper reportedly caught him driving drunk late Saturday night.

State Police arrested Captain TJ Gaughf for DWI, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. The department reported Gaughf was booked over the weekend, but he was released after getting a ticket.

The sheriff's office said Gaughf was stopped just after midnight on Airline Highway in Duplessis after he crossed the fog line. He was caught with a .15 BAC, nearly double the legal driving limit. 

On Tuesday, the department handed down discipline, which included demoting Gaughf from Captain to Second Lieutenant and removing him from his role as director of training. 

Gaughf also received a 10-day suspension and will lose access to his work vehicle until his case goes through court. 

