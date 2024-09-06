Hertz Tower in Lake Charles to be demolished Saturday

Photo: American Press

LAKE CHARLES - The Hertz Tower in Lake Charles, formerly known as the Capital One Tower, will be demolished by a controlled implosion on Saturday morning.

The implosion will take place around 8:00 a.m. near Lakeshore Drive and W Mill Street. and is scheduled to take less than thirty seconds. The tower is expected to be brought down to a height of approximately four to six stories.

A series of road closures in the downtown area will occur around 6:30 a.m., and many closures will be lifted 30 minutes to one hour after the implosion. The roads closest to the demolition site will remain closed for around four hours to allow for site cleanup.

The Capital One Tower opened in 1983 and stands at 22 stories, making it the tallest building in Lake Charles.