Latest Weather Blog
Hertz Tower in Lake Charles to be demolished Saturday
LAKE CHARLES - The Hertz Tower in Lake Charles, formerly known as the Capital One Tower, will be demolished by a controlled implosion on Saturday morning.
The implosion will take place around 8:00 a.m. near Lakeshore Drive and W Mill Street. and is scheduled to take less than thirty seconds. The tower is expected to be brought down to a height of approximately four to six stories.
A series of road closures in the downtown area will occur around 6:30 a.m., and many closures will be lifted 30 minutes to one hour after the implosion. The roads closest to the demolition site will remain closed for around four hours to allow for site cleanup.
Trending News
The Capital One Tower opened in 1983 and stands at 22 stories, making it the tallest building in Lake Charles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish offers sandbag pickup locations for residents ahead of heavy rainfall
-
One person killed after vehicle crashes into bank on Airline Highway
-
Central community leaders hold Fentanyl Kills forum to raise awareness of deadly...
-
LSU coach Brian Kelly: Decision on Mike the Tiger's presence in stadium...
-
Sugar Cane Classic stirs up excitement at Brusly and Port Allen High...
Sports Video
-
Southern putting week one loss behind them to prepare for home opener
-
Southern Lab vs. Liberty highlights
-
Harold Perkins expected to grow in week 2
-
John Emery Jr. will not play sixth, final season as Tiger after...
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC