81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Here's what appears on your election ballot

1 day 4 hours 18 minutes ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 October 13, 2020 9:06 AM October 13, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - The start of October brings the initial deadlines for some voting regulations in Louisiana.

An online deadline to register to vote or change voter registration is October 13.

Early voting for the  November election is Oct. 16-27.

The deadline to receive mailed ballots for people in Louisiana and not stationed oversees with the military is November 2.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

Click HERE to review your specific voter information.  You'll be able to see your early voting location, important deadlines and a sample ballot.  The only information you'll need to provide is your name, zip code and date of birth.  The link brings you to the Secretary of State's website. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days