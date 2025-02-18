62°
Herc outbids United Rentals for merger with Baton Rouge-based H&E equipment rental

Tuesday, February 18 2025
BATON ROUGE — Herc Holdings has outbid United Rentals for Baton Rouge-based H&E Equipment Services. Its offer of $104.89 per share is 14 percent higher than the $92 offered by United last month, a report at stocktitan.net said.

Last month, Connecticut-based United Rentals announced it would acquire H&E in a $4.8 billion deal. It had been set to close by the close of business Tuesday but left open a window for H&E to entertain other offers.

Herc said its offer includes $78.75 in cash per share along with 0.1287 shares of Herc common stock per H&E share. The deal will give H&E shareholders a 14.1 percent interest in the expanded company. 

If the deal clears regulatory hurdles, the combined company will have more than 600 locations and a fleet worth about $10 billion. Closing is expected by the middle of the year.

H&E currently has branches in 30 states.

Herc, based in Bonita Springs, Florida, said United Rentals had advised it that it would not submit a new bid and waived a four-day period in which it could match Herc's offer.

