80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Henderson man dies in motorcycle crash

1 hour 15 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, June 02 2023 Jun 2, 2023 June 02, 2023 10:36 PM June 02, 2023 in News
By: Jonathan Shelley

ST. MARTIN PARISH - A Henderson man died on Friday when the motorcycle he was riding veered into a guardrail.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said the accident happened about 6:30 p.m. That's when deputies responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1000 block of Henderson Levee Road, in Henderson.

They said 23-year-old Luke Robert Ragas was traveling south on Henderson Levee Road
when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail.

Trending News

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days