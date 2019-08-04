82°
Heavy delays on I-12 East and West between Satsuma and Albany due to multiple wrecks
SATSUMA- There's heavy traffic on I-12 East and West between Satsuma and Albany due to several accidents in the area.
Correction: There is heavier than normal congestion on I-12 East and West between Mile Marker 19 (Satsuma) and Mile Marker 32 (Albany) due to several accidents in the area. Expect lane blockage. Use caution.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 4, 2019
Officials are responding to three different crashes all westbound. One involving two 18-wheelers and six cars. Another involving two motorcycles and four cars and lastly a car fire. Two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injures.
Use caution in the area as authorities work these crashes.
