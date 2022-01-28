Heavy action as legal sports betting goes online in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - After months of waiting, mobile sports betting is now legal in Louisiana.

"It's live right now, and we're very proud about how it's rolled out," Chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board Ronnie Johns said. "The activity today has just been very heavy, it's steady. It's way too early to give you any definitive numbers yet."

Six different mobile sites are now available to place bets in the state. Officials say they are expected to generate millions of dollars with 25 percent going to fund early childhood education.

"You can do it on your phone, you can do it on your iPad, you can do it on your computer; you don't have to get in your car and run to the casino," Johns said.

"I think it's been a long time coming," sports fan Jeramie Britt said.

Even though he's not a gambler, Britt says he may take advantage of the betting sites' special offers.

"There's an offer where you put $20 in, and you get $300. I'm open to doing that, but I don't know how much further I'm going to besides that," Britt said.

Residents in the nine parishes that voted down the sports gaming measure will be blocked from placing bets online.