Healthcare worker arrested for cruelty to the infirm; allegedly broke disabled woman's nose
BATON ROUGE - A healthcare worker who allegedly punched one of her patients and broke her nose in 2023 was arrested recently during an investigation into Medicaid fraud.
Attorney General Liz Murrill said while the State Department of Justice was looking for fraud, and they discovered the assault by Megan Ambeau, who worked at the Harmony Center along Main Street in Baton Rouge.
An affidavit says that on Nov. 10, 2023, a patient was taken to an urgent care and then referred to an emergency room for a broken nose. The woman "is disabled, suffers from severe intellectual disability, autism spectrum disorder, schizophrenia, seizures and is nonverbal," the affidavit said.
Two other employees were interviewed about the incident. One told investigators that she saw Ambeau on top of the patient, grabbing at her chest while the woman screamed. The other, who was in the room, said they could hear the cracking noise of the patient's nose when Ambeau hit her.
Ambeau was arrested June 25 and booked for cruelty to the infirm. She is being held under a $100,000.
