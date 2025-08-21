84°
Healthcare worker arrested for neglect after failing to report coworker who punched patient

1 hour 34 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, August 21 2025 Aug 21, 2025 August 21, 2025 1:43 PM August 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - The manager of a Baton Rouge facility for people with intellectual disabilities was fired and arrested for failing to report a 2023 incident where a patient had her nose broken. 

WBRZ previously reported that Megan Ambeau, a healthcare worker at the Harmony Center along Main Street, was accused of punching a patient in 2023.

Attorney General Liz Murrill's office states that the incident went unreported because Ambeau's supervisor, 56-year-old Karen Netter, failed to make the necessary notifications to the patient's social worker or law enforcement. The AG's office says Ambeau called Netter after the incident to tell her she may have broken the client's nose. 

Netter was arrested Aug. 19, 2025, for misdemeanor abuse and neglect of adults. 

