Healing Place Church Dream Center, LSU women's basketball team hosts winter festival, toy giveaway

Friday, December 13 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Alexis Marigny

BATON ROUGE - It was a winter wonderland on Winbourne Ave with a special visit from LSU Women’s Basketball. Winbourne on Ice was a celebration to unite the community with ice skating, a ferris wheel, and a toy give away.

J.T. Terry is a pastor at Healing Place Church Dream Center, and he says there’s a lot he wants to do for his community. More than a hundred volunteers contributed to putting together the winter festival for thousands of people.

"It's just so many aspects of the night to bring joy and to plant seeds inside of our community," Terry said. "A lot of times you have to use physical things like rides and bikes to open us the hearts of the community."

The LSU Women’s Basketball team also helped out by donating toys they collected following their overtime thriller against Stanford.

Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU basketball player and rapper gave out two $2,500 dollar checks to single mothers in Baton Rouge, and she plans to do the same in Savannah, Georgia.

“It was just on my heart,” Johnson said. “My mom was a single mother, and I know how hard the holidays were and how hard she grinded for me and my brothers. So I wanted to bless some single moms in the community.”

