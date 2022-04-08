Headmaster who ran for La. office arrested for allegedly taping students' mouths shut

SLIDELL - A pastor who serves as the top administrator at a private school and has major ties to Louisiana politics was arrested Thursday after he was accused of abusing his students.

Pastor John Raymond, the headmaster of Lakeside Christian School, was arrested on three counts of child cruelty for allegedly taping three 13-year-old students' mouths shut as a form of punishment.

The Slidell Police Department said Raymond, 60, turned himself in Thursday, several hours after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In late March, Slidell Police received a complaint from the Department of Children and Family Services about potential child abuse at the school. Police learned through their investigation that Raymond wrapped packing tape around the students' heads after they were removed from class for talking too much.

Raymond allegedly sent them back to class for 45 minutes before another school administrator, who felt uncomfortable about the situation, removed the tape using a pair of scissors.

In the police report, the victims claimed they had trouble breathing and were in pain upon having the tape removed.

A judge signed a warrant for Raymond Thursday, and he was booked into the Slidell jail later that same day.

Aside from his role as headmaster, Raymond is also a member of the Republican State Central Committee and had unsuccessful campaigns for a state representative seat in 2018 and 2019. He also appeared on television as a contestant on the reality show "Survivor."