Head to brunch on Sunday to support BR flood victims

BATON ROUGE - Area restaurants will be participating in another drive to help the community with this Sunday’s “Brunching for Greater Baton Rouge” event.

Participating restaurants will donate 15 percent of the money they take in during brunch on Sunday, Aug. 28 to help benefit victims of recent catastrophic flooding. Attendees are also encouraged to bring school supplies, uniforms and other shelter items that can be donated to flood victims.

Participating restaurants include:

The Overpass Merchant (opens at 11am)

Mason's Grill (opens at 11am)

Tio Javi's (opens at 11am)

Table Kitchen and Bar (opens at 11am)

Canefield Tavern (opens at 8am)

City Cafe (opens at 10am)

Mestizo (opens at 11am)

Lasseigne's American Grill (opens at 11am)

City Pork Brasserie & Bar (opens at 11am)

Simple Joe (opens at 8am)

The Londoner (opens at 11am)

Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar (opens at 11am)

Galatoire's Bistro (opens at 11am)

Stroubes (Dinner)

Capital City Grill Downtown

City Pork Deli & Charcuterie (opens at 9am)

Sammy's Grill on Highland (opens at 10:30am)

Bistro Byronz (both locations open at 11am)

Louie's Cafe (6am-2pm)

Breck's Bistro and Pasta Bar (opens at 11am)

Ambrosia Bakery (deli opens at 7am)

Willie's Restaurant (Saturday Brunch on August 27th)

Boil and Roux (opens at 11am)

Burgersmith (Siegen and Perkins open at 11am)

Monjunis (Jefferson Hwy opens at 11am)

Epic Buffet at Hollywood Casino (opens at 11am)

Velvet Cactus (opens at 11am)

Olive or Twist (Saturday Brunch opening at 11am)

Info for restaurants:

Checks can be mailed to:

Baton Rouge Area Foundation

100 North Street, Suite 900

Baton Rouge, LA 70806



Be sure to include Flood Relief Fund and the name of the restaurant on the check or attached letter. Also, use #BFGBR to help spread the word about the event! Email your restaurant’s amount to batonrougebrunch@gmail.com so the money can be tallied and announced online.

Amazon School Wish Lists:

https://brbrunches.com/2016/08/25/brunching-for-greater-baton-rouge-amazon-school-supplies-wish-lists/