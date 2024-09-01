75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Head to brunch on Sunday to support BR flood victims

8 years 5 days 18 hours ago Friday, August 26 2016 Aug 26, 2016 August 26, 2016 11:17 AM August 26, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - Area restaurants will be participating in another drive to help the community with this Sunday’s “Brunching for Greater Baton Rouge” event.

Participating restaurants will donate 15 percent of the money they take in during brunch on Sunday, Aug. 28 to help benefit victims of recent catastrophic flooding. Attendees are also encouraged to bring school supplies, uniforms and other shelter items that can be donated to flood victims.

Participating restaurants include:

The Overpass Merchant (opens at 11am)
Mason's Grill (opens at 11am)
Tio Javi's (opens at 11am)
Table Kitchen and Bar (opens at 11am)
Canefield Tavern (opens at 8am)
City Cafe (opens at 10am)
Mestizo (opens at 11am)
Lasseigne's American Grill (opens at 11am)
City Pork Brasserie & Bar (opens at 11am)
Simple Joe (opens at 8am)
The Londoner (opens at 11am)
Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar (opens at 11am)
Galatoire's Bistro (opens at 11am)
Stroubes (Dinner)
Capital City Grill Downtown
City Pork Deli & Charcuterie (opens at 9am)
Sammy's Grill on Highland (opens at 10:30am)
Bistro Byronz (both locations open at 11am)
Louie's Cafe (6am-2pm)
Breck's Bistro and Pasta Bar (opens at 11am)
Ambrosia Bakery (deli opens at 7am)
Willie's Restaurant (Saturday Brunch on August 27th)
Boil and Roux (opens at 11am)
Burgersmith (Siegen and Perkins open at 11am)
Monjunis (Jefferson Hwy opens at 11am)
Epic Buffet at Hollywood Casino (opens at 11am)
Velvet Cactus (opens at 11am)
Olive or Twist (Saturday Brunch opening at 11am)

Info for restaurants:

Trending News

Checks can be mailed to:

Baton Rouge Area Foundation
100 North Street, Suite 900
Baton Rouge, LA 70806

Be sure to include Flood Relief Fund and the name of the restaurant on the check or attached letter. Also, use #BFGBR to help spread the word about the event! Email your restaurant’s amount to batonrougebrunch@gmail.com so the money can be tallied and announced online.

Amazon School Wish Lists:

https://brbrunches.com/2016/08/25/brunching-for-greater-baton-rouge-amazon-school-supplies-wish-lists/

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days