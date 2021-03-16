Head of LSU medical school under Title IX investigation after allegations of sex discrimination surface

SHREVEPORT - In the midst of a whirlwind of criticism surrounding LSU's handling of sexual misconduct and dating violence, the chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport is the latest figure to spark a Title IX investigation.

Five of the 16 members of the LSU Board of Supervisors confirmed that Dr. G.E. Ghali is facing numerous allegations of sexual discrimination. A report evaluating Dr. Ghali's performance as chancellor was delivered to the university a little under two weeks ago.

"The university was previously made aware of allegations regarding Dr. Ghali, which were evaluated by the administration at that time and discussed with Dr. Ghali," said LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard. "Recently, as part of normal operations, the Board of Supervisors requested '360 evaluations' of a number of campus leaders. During this process allegations were raised regarding Dr Ghali that have prompted an ongoing review."

The report was described as a "mixed bag" by a member of the Board of Supervisors. It included the accusations against Dr. Ghali, saying he made sexist comments to female employees that "could be perceived as sexual harassment."

In response, LSU has launched a Title IX investigation into the accusations. No names or details about the complainants were included in the report.