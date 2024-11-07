Latest Weather Blog
Strange odor prompts evacuation of school building at LSU
BATON ROUGE - Classes were cleared out of a building on LSU's campus after a odd smell led to concerns over a potential chemical leak.
Authorities say the strange odor was reported around 2 p.m. at Coates Hall near the LSU Student Union. Firefighters and a hazmat crew were called to investigated what was reported to them as a chemical leak.
Students and faculty were evacuated as a precaution.
They just told us to evacuate Coates bc of a toxic smell TWO HOURS AFTER we complained about the smell!!!!— Mackenzie (@kenziekatharine) September 11, 2018
Son coates bout to blow up ???????? we just got evacuated out— The Infamous Boudréaux (@NofinesseDre) September 11, 2018
An LSU spokesperson says the smell is believed to have been caused by a malfunction in the building's power supply. The school does not believe any dangerous chemicals were released into the air.
Trending News
LSU police say the building has since reopened, but one hallway is closed off as it airs out.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Josiah Hogan
-
Southern has a chance to win the SWAC West this weekend when...
-
LSU guard Tyrell Ward steps away from the men's basketball program
-
LSU men's basketball opens the season with a victory over UL-Monroe 95-60
-
Saints lose to the Carolina Panthers 23-22 to extend losing streak to...