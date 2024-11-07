Strange odor prompts evacuation of school building at LSU

BATON ROUGE - Classes were cleared out of a building on LSU's campus after a odd smell led to concerns over a potential chemical leak.

Authorities say the strange odor was reported around 2 p.m. at Coates Hall near the LSU Student Union. Firefighters and a hazmat crew were called to investigated what was reported to them as a chemical leak.

Students and faculty were evacuated as a precaution.

They just told us to evacuate Coates bc of a toxic smell TWO HOURS AFTER we complained about the smell!!!! — Mackenzie (@kenziekatharine) September 11, 2018

Son coates bout to blow up ????‍???? we just got evacuated out — The Infamous Boudréaux (@NofinesseDre) September 11, 2018

An LSU spokesperson says the smell is believed to have been caused by a malfunction in the building's power supply. The school does not believe any dangerous chemicals were released into the air.

LSU police say the building has since reopened, but one hallway is closed off as it airs out.