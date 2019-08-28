90°
'Have no fear': Krispy Kreme renovation permits under review
BATON ROUGE - According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, plans have been submitted to rebuild the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Plank Road.
The city's only location closed in June. The fire department made a cheeky announcement on social media Wednesday.
The company previously said it was "working on building a brand new shop, at the same location."
No further details were provided.
