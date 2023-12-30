Hate group messaging seen on DOTD signs Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A DOTD road closure sign with hate group messaging was seen at the corner of Jefferson Highway and Essen Lane Friday night, Dec. 29.

The sign said the words "America First" before promoting the group Patriot Front, which is identified as a white supremacist group from the Anti-Defamation League.

According to The Advocate, the city dealt with messaging from the group around the city back in August and even prior.

According to City-Parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong and DOTD officials, the sign belonged to contractors rather than DOTD themselves, but the contractors had the sign turned off.

"We confirmed the message on the signs was removed. We're not going to allow a white nationalist, neo-fascist organization to display bigoted and hateful messages in our communities." Armstrong said.

This is a developing story.