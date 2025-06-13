Harold Perkins Jr. holds inaugural football camp for Baton Rouge kids

BATON ROUGE - Friday's rain did not stop the inaugural Harold Perkins Jr. Football Camp at Elite Training Academy in Baton Rouge.

Campers moved inside and still participated in drills and got the chance to meet the LSU linebacker.

Campers ranged from 6-years old to 16-years old and attendance was free and included a t-shirt.

Perkins says he wanted to host this camp to give back to the Baton Rouge community that has supported him and cheered him on during his time at LSU.

He hoped the campers learned how to let loose, have fun and play some football, an outlet he has used throughout his career.

The kids were able to go through fundamental drills and also play a non-contact football game with Perkins and a few of his LSU teammates.

Perkins is heading into his senior season at LSU and is expected to have a big season and potentially be drafted in the first round in 2026.