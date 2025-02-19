40°
Davante Lewis out as vice chair of Public Service Commission after hurling insults at governor

Wednesday, February 19 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Collins, Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — The Public Service Commission voted to remove Davante Lewis as vice-chairman at a Wednesday morning meeting after Lewis called Gov. Jeff Landry an "asshole" on social media last week. 

The commission voted 3-2 to remove Lewis and named commission member Eric Skrmetta vice-chair. 

Lewis' position was put up for a board vote after he insulted Landry following the governor's support of newly confirmed Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 

Landry had posted a photo of the newly confirmed Kennedy next to a photo of former United States Assistant Secretary of Health Rachel Levine, saying on social media that Kennedy was a "major upgrade in the @HHSgov Secretary department."

"Lots of work to be done, and excited for @RobertKennedyJr to get started. Let’s Make America Healthy Again!" Landry posted. 

In response, Lewis posted the following: 

"This tweet shows that conservatism right now is only about cruelty and chaos. They will find away to be cruel to someone just bc they can... What a completely asshole you are @LAGovJeffLandry."

The vote on Lewis' position was added to the PSC's agenda shortly after the posts were made.

