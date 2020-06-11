Hancock Whitney continues relief efforts with $390K investment to local food pantries

Hancock Whitney partnered with Capital Area United Way and Capitol City Produce to provide over 300 families with fresh produce in the United We Feed initiative in the Donaldsonville/Prairieville area near Baton Rouge this week. Photo: Hancock Whitney/Instagram

BATON ROUGE — Hardships caused by novel coronavirus often include unemployment and, as a result, food insecurity.

In an effort to help those impacted by these challenges, Hancock Whitney has pledged a $390,000 investment to local food pantries in South Louisiana.

The bank's investment will support 22 organizations in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans.

Organizations that will benefit from the investment include Bogalusa Help Center, Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana, Capital Area United Way, Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, Food Net Food Bank, Good Samaritan Food Bank Thibodaux, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Lafourche Council on Aging, Northshore Food Bank, Our Daily Bread, Second Harvest Food Bank, St Mary Council on Aging, St. Theresa Center for the Works of Mercy, Tangipahoa Voluntary Council on Aging, Terrebonne Churches United/Good Samaritan Food Bank, Terrebonne Council on Aging, Three O’Clock Project, United Way of Acadiana, United Way of Southeast Louisiana, Washington Parish Food Bank, and Washington Parish Council on Aging.

This donation comes on the heels of Hancock Whitney committing $2.5 million to help people in some of the Gulf South’s most vulnerable neighborhoods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investment helps stock local food pantries, provide medical supplies to protect residents and first responders, and fund housing relief and legal services for individuals fighting illegal evictions in local communities across Hancock Whitney’s banking footprint.

For information related to making wise financial choices amid the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: www.hancockwhitney.com/covid19.