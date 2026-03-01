58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond Regional Arts holds ninth annual 'Art of the Cocktail'

2 hours 14 minutes 43 seconds ago Saturday, February 28 2026 Feb 28, 2026 February 28, 2026 10:14 PM February 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - The Hammond Regional Arts held their signature fundraiser tonight.

Trending News

The ninth annual "Art of the Cocktail" had their theme of "Golden Ticket" Saturday night. The event celebrates all the art through Tangipahoa Parish with competition to win the title of "Best Cocktail 2026."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days