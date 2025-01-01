58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond police working double shooting in Lincoln Park area

2 hours 41 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, January 01 2025 Jan 1, 2025 January 01, 2025 2:35 PM January 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is working a double shooting in the Lincoln Park area Wednesday.

Officials say the shooting resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to both people.

Trending News

Anyone with information should contact Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5701.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days