71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond Police searching for suspect in December Hobby Lobby theft

3 hours 51 minutes 1 second ago Monday, December 30 2024 Dec 30, 2024 December 30, 2024 1:12 PM December 30, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — Police in Hammond are investigating a person who stole from a local Hobby Lobby.

Police said the person walked into the craft store on Dec. 21, put merchandise into a bag and left without paying.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the thief to call Detective Corey Morse with the Hammond Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 985-277-5758.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days