74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hammond police searching for missing elderly woman

3 hours 47 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, November 06 2024 Nov 6, 2024 November 06, 2024 5:12 PM November 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing woman.

Theresa Graves, 74, was last seen on Nov. 1 at around 3 a.m. on West Thomas Street.

Graves was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark pants. According to HPD, she is approximately 5'2” and 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Graves’ whereabouts can contact HPD at 985-277-5701.

Trending News

Image of Theresa Graves provided by HPD.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days