Hammond police searching for missing elderly woman

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing woman.

Theresa Graves, 74, was last seen on Nov. 1 at around 3 a.m. on West Thomas Street.

Graves was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark pants. According to HPD, she is approximately 5'2” and 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Graves’ whereabouts can contact HPD at 985-277-5701.

Image of Theresa Graves provided by HPD.