Hammond police investigating after suspected thief stole phone from victim's pocket
HAMMOND - Police are investigating a theft of a cellphone that happened on July 24.
Hammond police officers said the theft happened at Dollar General on West University Avenue. HPD officers said the man, a white male with medium-length hair and wearing a light-colored shirt, black shorts, and flip-flops, took an iPhone from a victim's back pocket before driving away.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the theft is asked to call the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5758.
