Hammond Police Department asks for help locating missing 12-year-old girl

HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is asking for help in locating a 12-year-old girl who, her father believes, went missing after leaving to meet a boy.

Harmony Alieca was last seen on Sunday near 105 Rosewood Circle in Hammond around 9 p.m., wearing pajamas and a pink bonnet, the department said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701. 

