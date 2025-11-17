73°
Hammond Police Department asks for help locating missing 12-year-old girl
HAMMOND - The Hammond Police Department is asking for help in locating a 12-year-old girl who, her father believes, went missing after leaving to meet a boy.
Harmony Alieca was last seen on Sunday near 105 Rosewood Circle in Hammond around 9 p.m., wearing pajamas and a pink bonnet, the department said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.
