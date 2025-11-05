60°
Hammond Police arrest suspected green fentanyl dealer out of Hammond, Ponchatoula
HAMMOND - Police officials and Tangipahoa deputies arrested a man Wednesday that they say distributed green fentanyl in Hammond and Ponchatoula.
Roy "Rory" Metz, 37, was booked after a months-long investigation, the Hammond Police Department said. Metz and others were arrested Wednesday after a multi-agency operation.
Officials said Metz attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended. 35 grams of methamphetamine was thrown from Metz's vehicle while he tried to evade arrest in Ponchatoula, according to the Hammond Police Department.
Metz's residences also yielded a stolen off-road vehicle, a loaded handgun, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of suspected marijuana.
