Hammond man wanted for stalking, harassment
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a man wanted for stalking and cyberstalking.
According to police, Maurice Callihan, 67, is wanted for three counts of stalking, criminal damage, cyberstalking, telephone harassment, terrorizing, and false communicating of a planned arson.
Callihan also has two failure to appear warrants for previous charges relevant to stalking, criminal damage and a protective order violation.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Callihan should contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150.
