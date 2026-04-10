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Hammond man arrested on several firearms charges following the execution of a search warrant

1 hour 34 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, April 10 2026 Apr 10, 2026 April 10, 2026 11:46 AM April 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND — A Hammond man was arrested on several firearms charges following the execution of a search warrant by the Hammond Police Department Narcotics Division, the SWAT Team and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. 

According to investigators, while executing a search warrant at the residence of 20-year-old Quinton Jennings Jr., Jennings arrived at the apartment complex before leaving after noticing police activity. Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Jennings and took him into custody.

Officers said Jennings was in possession of a loaded AR-15-style pistol at the time of his arrest. 

While searching Jenning's residence, investigators discovered a micro Draco semi-automatic pistol loaded with a high-capacity magazine, a Glock handgun equipped with a machine gun conversion device and loaded with an extended magazine, a Phoenix 25-caliber semi-automatic hanggun with the serial number removed, a Glock handgun with two different serial numbers, a large amount of ammunation, several high-capacity magazines, a spent ammunation catcher, about 128 grams of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia including a digital scale. 

Jennings was booked for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and possession of a machine gun.

Authorities said 22-year-old Tredyn Barnes was also present during the search and was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants through the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. 

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