Hammond man arrested for drug dealing after raid yields suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine

1 hour 37 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, July 31 2024 Jul 31, 2024 July 31, 2024 5:14 PM July 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

HAMMOND — A Hammond man was arrested on drug dealing charges by Hammond Police after a drug raid at a Range Road home by SWAT units, police said Wednesday.

Shelton Bean, 36, was arrested on possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine charges. According to police, he has a history of narcotic arrests and convictions.

Another man, 55-year-old Shelton Johnson, was also arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, police said.

Police said they saw Bean, who had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, enter the Range Road home on Thursday. After trying multiple times to get him to exit the residence, a SWAT unit was called in. Bean eventually left the building and was arrested.

Police found 740 grams of marijuana, 56 grams of suspected fentanyl, 35.3 grams of suspected cocaine, .9 grams of suspected crack cocaine and a handgun that was reported stolen.

