Hammond man accused of dealing cocaine arrested after traffic stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — A Hammond man accused of having more than 1,000 grams of cocaine in his car was arrested in Lafayette over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said Jermaine Beauchamp, 46, was arrested Sunday after Lafayette Parish deputies stopped his car on I-10.

According to deputies, Beauchamp had 1,125 grams of cocaine hidden inside the car. He was then arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute and an improper lane usage traffic violation.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.