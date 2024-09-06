Hammond High School student arrested after allegedly stealing from classmate

HAMMOND - A 17-year-old Hammond High School student was arrested after allegedly stealing a necklace from a classmate and then threatening them.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Nashaun Porter was arrested Friday. A Hammond High School student told authorities that their necklace was taken from them while on the bus home. Deputies said they found a video posted by Porter threatening to harm the victim during school Friday.

Porter was arrested and booked for simple robbery, disturbing the peace, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property and cyberbullying.