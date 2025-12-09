43°
Hammond firefighters isolate Rue St. Michael Drive house fire to home's garage
HAMMOND — Hammond firefighters isolated a house fire along Rue St. Michael Drive in the garage on Monday.
Fire crews were dispatched to the fire around 1:37 p.m. to find "smoke showing" from the home. A Hammond Fire spokesperson said that the fire was quickly put out and caused minimal damage to the home.
No injuries were reported, officials added.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
