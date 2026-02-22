52°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Fire Department responds to two residential structure fires within one hour
HAMMOND — The Hammond Fire Department responded to two residential structure fires within one hour on Sunday.
According to the department, firefighters arrived at Flanagan's Way around 9 a.m. to find a duplex apartment on fire. The fire was quickly brought under control with no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Trending News
A second fire was reported on East Gate Drive around 9:50 a.m. Firefighters arrived at the residence to find a kitchen fire. The fire was extinguished by residents using a fire extinguisher. There were no reported injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Red flag warning issued for several parishes and counties due to low...
-
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that killed a Baker High School...
-
VIDEO: Driver captures footage of trees along I-12 engulfed in flames, smoke...
-
Baton Rouge Police Department identifies 1-year-old who was killed after being run...
-
I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River reopens following closure due to vehicle...
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge schools sweep Indoor championships
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl
-
LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic
-
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game