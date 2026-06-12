Hammond family seeks justice after 50-year-old woman shot and killed at gas station

HAMMOND - More than a week after 50-year-old Patricia Sheppard was shot and killed at a Hammond gas station, police are asking the public to help find two people of interest in the case.

Hammond Police Department said it is looking for Jarvis Steptoe, 26, and Reginald Steptoe, 21, both from the Hammond area, in connection with the shooting.

According to police, two gunmen followed a gray sedan to a Chevron along U.S. 190 around 1:15 a.m. on June 4, believing their intended target was inside.

Security footage obtained by WBRZ shows the gray sedan parked next to a gas pump. When the driver got out and walked inside, a white sedan pulled up alongside the gray car.

Two people wearing masks and carrying AR-style pistols got out of the white sedan and opened fire on Sheppard, who was sitting in the passenger seat. Police said between 70 and 80 bullets were fired into the car before the shooters left.

The shooters' vehicle was carjacked in McComb, Mississippi. Police believe the gunmen were targeting someone else — the intended target had been in the gray sedan earlier that night, but left and got into another car without the suspects knowing.

Sheppard's daughter, Brittney Richardson, said her mother worked at Sanderson Farms and often rode home with coworkers, which is what she was doing the night of the shooting.

Richardson flipped through her mother's Bible, stopping on handwritten letters Sheppard left for her children.

"To know something like that can happen to somebody who was just a sweet person, didn't bother anybody, you know, and just for her to be taken away," Richardson said.

Richardson said she wants everyone responsible to be held accountable.

"As far as those guys, I do I want them caught as fast as possible, if possible," Richardson said. "I know God got his hands over all of this."