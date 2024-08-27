Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Eastside Magnet Lower announced A/C restored after sending students home early Tuesday
HAMMOND - Leaders at Hammond Eastside Lower Magnet School are hoping for an uninterrupted day of learning for Wednesday after the school day was cut short Tuesday due to air conditioning issues.
The school posted to social media Tuesday morning saying the air conditioning was not working and that parents could come pick up their children for an excused absence.
The notification comes less than a week after school officials told WBRZ the A/C was being repaired by an outside vendor that was waiting on specific parts to come in, and that the situation was under control.
It's unclear what caused the A/C outage Tuesday. According to school officials, the air conditioning is fully restored and the school secured backup portable air conditioners. School will re-open Wednesday.
The campus is also dealing with a mold problem that closed its cafeteria.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police identify man, his 5-year-old daughter killed in St. Gabriel wreck
-
Deputies seeking information in Ponchatoula home invasion believed to be targeted
-
Woman accused of stealing car with children still inside arrested; mother also...
-
Man injured in overnight shooting on North 17th Street
-
BREC audit discloses thefts valued at more than $70,000; gift card accounting...