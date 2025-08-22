79°
Hammond bar The Brown Door announces closure a week after bartenders accused of selling minors alcohol
HAMMOND — The Brown Door, a college bar in Hammond, said that it would be "closed until further notice."
The bar made the announcement in a Thursday post on Instagram.
Earlier in August, two bartenders were arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to minors. The bar's owner, 57-year-old Patrick Broussard, was also cited for allowing a disorderly environment.
Sydney Mitchell and Michael Cuccia were both arrested after video footage showed 116 underage sales in three hours. Tristan Stravinsky, 21, was also arrested for purchasing alcohol for people under 21.
WBRZ has reached out to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for information about the bar's liquor license.
