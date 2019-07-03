Halle Bailey cast as Ariel in Disney's 'Little Mermaid' remake

Photo: Twitter/Disney

Disney has officially reeled in its lead for the live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid.'

Variety reports R&B singer Halle Bailey has been cast to play Ariel in the reimagining of the classic animated film. Other members of the cast include Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina, with Melissa McCarthy in talks to potentially play the villain Ursula.

Rob Marshall, best known for directing films like 'Chicago,' has been chosen to direct the film.

The role marks Bailey’s feature film debut after she formed her music group Chloe x Halle with her sister in 2015.