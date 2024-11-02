Latest Weather Blog
HALFTIME: Southern trails Alabama A&M 10-9
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Alabama A&M leads Southern 10-9 at halftime of Saturday's SWAC matchup in Huntsville.
Alabama A&M scored the first 10 points of the game, thanks to a Xavier Lankford rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a Victor Barbosa 21-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Southern quarterback Czavian Teasett made his second career start and led two second-quarter scoring drives to get the Jaguars within a point going into the break.
Teasett found Darren Morris for a five-yard touchdown to cap off an eight-play, 70-yard to get Southern on the scoreboard with five minutes left in the second quarter. Josh Griffin then missed the extra point.
With 23 seconds left in the second quarter, Griffin made a 35-yard field goal to make it 10-9.
