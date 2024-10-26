HALFTIME: LSU leads Texas A&M 17-7

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Tigers are ahead of the Aggies 17-7 after one half of action in Kyle Field. LSU’s passing attack has shined in this SEC matchup, as the Tigers generated 259 yards of offense through the air in the first half.

LSU took an early lead after a long drive from Tigers’ quarterback Garrett Nussmeier on their second possession. The Tigers worked their way into Aggies’ territory after an 87-yard drive highlighted by a 40-yard reception from running back Caden Durham, but LSU had to settle for a 23-yard field goal.

The LSU defense got in on the action the very next drive, as safety Sage Ryan forced a fumble and it was recovered by the Tigers. Just a few plays later, LSU capitalized with a 2-yard touchdown reception by tight end Mason Taylor to give the Tigers a 10-0 lead.

Near the end of the quarter, Aggies running back Le’Veon Moss found the end zone on a 7-yard rushing touchdown after a 75-yard drive to cut into LSU’s lead.

First drive of the second quarter for LSU, Nussmeier found wide receiver Kyren Lacy for two big gains. The first for 33 yards and the following for 21, but the Tigers couldn’t extend their lead as a 48-yard field goal attempt by place kicker Damian Ramos was wide left.

With just under five minutes left in the first half, Nussmeier connected with wide receiver Aaron Anderson who broke a tackle and turned on the jets for a 76-yard touchdown reception to put LSU ahead 17-7.

Similar to the drive at the beginning of the second quarter, the Tigers moved the ball into enemy territory with around two minutes remaining in the half, but Ramos could not connect on a 49-yard field goal attempt to extend the lead.

You can watch the second half of the battle for the top of the SEC on WBRZ.