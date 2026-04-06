Gunfire breaks out during Easter Sunday celebration at Gus Young Park, leaving 1 injured

BATON ROUGE — One person was injured when gunfire broke out at an Easter Sunday celebration at Gus Young Park, and now detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking the public for help with their investigation.

According to police, around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at the park along Gus Young Avenue that left a 23-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three 16-year-old male suspects ran from the scene, police say, but were quickly caught and charged with various offenses, including illegal possession of a handgun, possession of stolen firearms and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a conflict between two groups of juveniles triggered the violence, BRPD Cpl. Saundra Watts said.

Watts emphasized that incidents like this underscore the dangers of youth violence in the area, where disputes can escalate quickly with deadly consequences.

“It’s unfortunate that juveniles, who have no emotional or social control, respond to each other with gunfire as opposed to sitting down and talking about their differences,” she said.

As they continue to search for additional suspects, investigators ask that anyone with information related to the shooting contact CrimeStoppers at 225-344-7867.